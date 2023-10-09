Michelle Zauner and Hayley Williams Won This Week in Celeb Style

NYLON Fit Picks: Michelle Zauner in Sandy Liang, Hayley Williams onWelcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.
Japanese Breakfast has had their busiest year yet, so a break is well-deserved. After months of back-to-back performances during their sold-out worldis mapping out her year-long hiatus ahead of their final show this month to pursue other projects.Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Zauner took to the stage donning a very Sandy Liang ensemble. Her outfit included a baby pink tweed sweater, which was oversized and loosely fell over a white pleated mini skirt. The singer also wore black Chanel heels paired with glittery mesh socks and to finish it off, a sheer organza ribbon braided into her hair.
Right beside him was Rihanna, who went out in a double-denim two-piece number. She opted for a tied-up white top underneath which exposed her black Savage X Fenty bralette and completed her going-out 'fit with fuzzy black shoes. During the New York Film Festival in New York on Oct.
Emily Ratajkowski is never not spotted taking a stroll in the city. Despite a gloomy autumn day on Oct. 6, the model went out in a buttery, chocolate-brown leather outfit. She also wore white sneakers, and black sunglasses, and carried a slouchy handbag.
wearing a gray blazer and mini short set by ShuShu/Tong, paired with Miu Miu’s banana-colored Mary Jane pumps.On Oct. 5, actor Dianna Argon attended the New York City 2023 Ballet Fall Fashion Gala wearing an embellished black gown and cape ensemble from Carolina Herrera’s Fall 2023 collection. She finished her red carpet outfit with black pumps and dazzling diamond accessories.