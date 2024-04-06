Michelle Troconis Convicted in Murder of Fotis Dulos' Estranged Wife

Michelle Troconis was convicted of helping her boyfriend Fotis Dulos murder his estranged wife. Prosecutors say she helped plan the murder, destroy evidence and create an alibi for Fotis Dulos . Here's a look at the evidence presented at her trial.Testimony began in the trial of Troconis, 49, on Jan. 11, 2024. She was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, along with tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

Over the next six weeks, prosecutors would present evidence they say proves Troconis hated Jennifer Dulos and wanted her gone. How the story beganOn May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos vanished. The mother and writer was last seen near her New Canaan, Connecticut, home after dropping her five children off at school. She was reported missing around 7 p.m. that evening. Police soon launched a massive search. Blood in Jennifer Dulos' garageWhen New Canaan Police arrived at Jennifer Dulos' rented home, they found blood on the floor of the garag

