Michelle Troconis convicted in Jennifer Dulos murder case

Michelle Troconis was convicted on all counts Friday in the murder of Jennifer Dulos , nearly five years after the Connecticut mother of five went missing. After deliberating for about 14 hours, the jury of three men and three women found Troconis guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution.

Specifically, the jury found that she conspired with Fotis Dulos to murder his estranged wife, lied to provide an alibi for him and helped him dispose of bloody evidence. Troconis hung her head and started to sob as the final verdict was read

