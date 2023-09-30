Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman Is the Best Selina Kyle, Period.

Audiences have yet to see a more layered portrayal of the famous DC burglar. Michelle Pfeiffer Keeps Her Catwoman Grounded Selina Kyle, Catwoman's alter ego, has been close to being disregarded in the character's iterations by Christopher Nolan and Matt Reeves.
When the human side of a comic book character is not fully fleshed out, they naturally become lacking in three-dimensional characterization. By proxy, the rigorous focus on the vigilante side of Selina Kyle makes her more reliant on Batman's narrative. The two most recent Catwomen strictly operate as foils. In Batman Returns, Burton sets up Selina's character in the rising action economically and thoroughly. By the time she is reincarnated with nine lives as Catwoman, the audience is capable of following her as a main character. Burton was committed to treating comic book villains like Catwoman and The Penguin (Danny DeVito) as sympathetically tragic oddballs, so much so that Batman's (Michael Keaton) limited screen time tests the validity of the 1992 movie as a Batman movie at all.