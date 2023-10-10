Michael Strahan guest judges 'Dancing with the Stars' Motown night

Strahan joined judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough as a guest judge for "DWTS" Motown night.

"Motown is incredible music. Motown is a vibe. Motown is perfect for tonight because along with great music we have great dancing," said Strahan, expressing his excitement for the evening. He started the evening by complimenting "Brady Bunch" actor Barry Williams' performance in the ballroom.Strahan also lauded "Bachelorette" star Charity Lawson after her performance to "My Girl" with dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

"It was very fluid. It's like you were meant to dance," said the "GMA" co-anchor. "It's like watching water rolling over rocks."Ahead of his time at the judges' table, Strahan received some advice from Inaba as well as his "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts. headtopics.com

Inaba also gave Strahan tips for how to hold his paddle when giving a score, telling him to hold it "right below your chin" and do a "quick lift up" to show the score to the camera while giving a "serious" face.

Ultimately, Inaba's biggest piece of advice was pretty simple: "Have fun and be you, because that's perfect." Strahan also turned to Roberts, who guest judged back in season 18, which aired in 2014, to offer some words of wisdom. headtopics.com

"Take some mental notes, if not some written notes, so you kind of have an idea when you see them, but be honest. You're the everyday person, you're not the expert on the desk," she told him, adding that he has to "keep it real."kicked off on Sept.

