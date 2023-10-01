Michael Smolens: San Diego has plenty of company chasing pension debt

that the county‘s projected shortfall now stands at $4.8 billion — equal to nearly a third of the fund and “roughly 10 times what it was just before the Great Recession.”This may seem like a uniquely San Diego problem, perhaps because of controversy and scandals surrounding the pension systems over the years. But those are in the past, and there’s no public hyperventilating about potential bankruptcy these days.

This may seem like a uniquely San Diego problem, perhaps because of controversy and scandals surrounding the pension systems over the years. But those are in the past, and there’s no public hyperventilating about potential bankruptcy these days. Nor are there depictions of San Diego as “Enron by the Sea,” as The New York Times infamouslyFor one thing, both the city and county have made adjustments to put the pension funds on more sound financial footing. Those include larger pension contributions, lower forecasts for investment returns, increased retiree longevity expectations and higher salary projections, which trigger larger benefits.

But in trying to keep up with pension debt, the San Diego is far from alone., among other cities, also has struggled with pension debt.

Read more:

sdut »

Brewery Rowe: Why organizers pulled the plug on this month's San Diego Festival of BeerAlso this week, how beer-drinkers can help in the Lahaina, Maui, where to raise a stein at local Oktoberfest celebrations and more

Scooter rider suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run crash near downtown San DiegoA vehicle struck a scooter rider near downtown San Diego and fled the scene Thursday night, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

San Diego health clinic faces uncertain future amid county's housing planThe San Ysidro Health Clinic in Logan Heights faces an uncertain future with San Diego County officials planning a housing project where the clinic currently stands.

Conciertos en San Diego: Peso Pluma, Guns N' Roses y LettuceLas opciones de esta semana incluyen Peso Pluma en el North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Guns N' Roses en el Snapdragon Stadium y Lettuce en The Observatory North Park.

San Diego Padres vs Chicago White Sox Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for San Diego Padres vs Chicago White Sox on Sep 29, 2023.

San Diego vs Chicago Betting Matchup & Odds September 29, 2023San Diego vs Chicago MLB History: Check Past Results And Stats For Insights On The Game - September 29, 2023!

that the county‘s projected shortfall now stands at $4.8 billion — equal to nearly a third of the fund and “roughly 10 times what it was just before the Great Recession.”

Two weeks earlier, the Union-Tribune’s David Garrickthat the city pension system debt is again headed north of $3 billion for the fund with $10 billion in assets.

This may seem like a uniquely San Diego problem, perhaps because of controversy and scandals surrounding the pension systems over the years. But those are in the past, and there’s no public hyperventilating about potential bankruptcy these days. Nor are there depictions of San Diego as “Enron by the Sea,” as The New York Times infamouslyFor one thing, both the city and county have made adjustments to put the pension funds on more sound financial footing. Those include larger pension contributions, lower forecasts for investment returns, increased retiree longevity expectations and higher salary projections, which trigger larger benefits.

The bottom line, as widely reported, is this may mean less money for police and fire protection, libraries, parks, road improvements and other services — and lead to pressure to increase taxes.

But in trying to keep up with pension debt, the San Diego is far from alone., among other cities, also has struggled with pension debt.

Unlike San Diego and Los Angeles, many local government agencies in the San Diego region and across the nation don’t have their own pension funds but participate in state-run retirement systems, such as the California Public Employees Retirement System, known as CalPERS.

The states’ combined unfunded pension benefits were just under $1 trillion in 2021, according to aThat’s actually an improvement from the $1.25 trillion total pension debt in 2019. Despite the narrowing shortfall — which regularly fluctuates — Pew said “pension liabilities persist as a major long-term challenge.”

“For most states,” the report said, “unfunded pension liabilities are the largest of three major long-term obligations weighing on their future finances, ahead of unfunded retiree health care benefits for public employees and outstanding debt.”

The numbers are so big it’s hard to put them into context. Often, funded ratios in pension systems are used as a gauge of fiscal health more than debt in dollars. But, to no surprise, that gets complicated.

An 80 percent funded level or above frequently has been cited as a benchmark for pension plans in reasonably good shape.that as “The 80% Pension Funding Myth.”

“In reality, however, no single level of funding distinguishes a healthy plan from an unhealthy plan,” according to the association.

For what it’s worth, the city’s and county’s funded ratios have been below 80 percent in recent years.

CalPERS’ funded ratio for its approximately $450 billion pension plan