Michael Moore Warns Biden of Potential Loss to Trump Over Support for Israel

Liberal activist and filmmaker Michael Moore warned President Biden on Monday that he would lose to Donald Trump like Hillary Clinton did over his support for Israel , because voters would stay home in protest. Moore said during his podcast, 'Rumble with Michael Moore ,' that Clinton lost 'by two votes per precinct' in 2016. He addressed Biden and said, 'that's what's going to happen to you.' 'President Biden , you could end this now.

Moore argued that White House aides must have relayed similar warnings to Biden and said he needed to give 'reparations' to Gaza. 'I know you’ve got good people working for you, your aides, people in the White House, they must have said something to you that you’ve got to kind of bring this to an end and then make reparations to build those homes back for those people and get them some food and drinking water,' he said.

