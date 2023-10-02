Michael Lewis explores the unconventional life of Sam Bankman-Fried in new book

Best-selling author Michael Lewis joins"CBS Mornings" to discuss his new book,"Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon," which tracks the growth and collapse of cryptocurrency firms founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing trial this week on fraud charges.

Best-selling author Michael Lewis joins"CBS Mornings" to discuss his new book,"Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon," which tracks the growth and collapse of cryptocurrency firms founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing trial this week on fraud charges.

Read more:

CBSNews »

Rise, fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX at center of Michael Lewis' new bookAuthor Michael Lewis met with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried more than 100 times. Lewis breaks down the crypto superstar’s rise and fall in his new book, “Going Infinite.”

The 5 weirdest Sam Bankman-Fried stories Michael Lewis told to '60 Minutes'CBS's '60 Minutes' aired an interview with Lewis on Sunday night, in which Lewis delved deep into Bankman-Fried's history and psyche, and revealed juicy...

Sam Bankman-Fried considered paying Trump $5 billion not to run for office, Michael Lewis claimsMichael Lewis said the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX had looked into paying Donald Trump not to run for president.

The scariest thing about prison for Sam Bankman-Fried is the lack of internet.Michael Lewis, interviewed on his time with Sam Bankman-Fried, says:

The Star Witness at Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trial: His Top Deputy and Ex-GirlfriendCaroline Ellison’s testimony has the potential to be particularly personal and raw

As trial looms, Sam Bankman-Fried’s own words may pose his biggest riskThe founder of FTX is accused of bilking customers and investors out of billions of dollars in the 2022 collapse of his cryptocurrency empire.