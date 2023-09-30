Michael Keaton Appears In Beetlejuice WAY Less Than You Think

Keaton was still the star of Beetlejuice. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In addition to Tim Burton back as director, Michael Keaton is set to return in Beetlejuice 2 as the crazed bio-exorcist from the afterlife known as "Betelgeuse.

" Keaton will be joined by fellow original co-stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, who played Lydia and Delia Deetz, as well as franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux. It's unclear how involved Keaton's character will be in Beetlejuice 2 or why he reunited with the Deetz family, but even though the title of the movie connects to the figure, it doesn't ensure a major role. This can be proven by Keaton's first stint as the character.

Michael Keaton Only Has 17 Minutes Of Screen Time In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's bio-exorcist expertise was first needed by Adam and Barbara Maitland to rid their home of the Deetz family. His chaotic methods were a tad too unorthodox, but he proved useful later in the movie.

