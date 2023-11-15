Michael Jr. and Tanya Trotter Earn First-Ever CMAs and Grammy Nominations

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Michael Jr.

and Tanya Trotter are having a moment this year after earning their first-ever CMAs and Grammy nominations, as well as collaborating with to share a glass of the Tennessee whiskey brand’s new 18-year-old limited edition bourbon whiskey, which follows the brand’s. “You can say all the good things and it’ll just fall short of what we truly, truly feel.” The duo — who were nominated for CMAs’ best vocal duo but lost to Brothers Osborne and snagged a Grammy nod for best new artist — performed “That’s How Love Is Made” off their album during the Nov. 8 CMAs ceremony. The track was particularly special, as it’s one of the few the husband-wife duo have written together

United States Headlines Read more: BİLLBOARD »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREVENTİONMAG: Michael J. Fox Gets Honest About Parkinson’s in Latest Health UpdateSTILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie - Official Trailer (Apple TV+)

Source: PreventionMag | Read more »

DALLASNEWS: Congressman Michael Burgess Announces Retirement, Creating Open House Seat in North TexasEleven-term congressman Michael Burgess announced that he will not seek reelection, creating a third open U.S. House seat for North Texas voters to fill next year. Burgess, who will turn 73 next month, gave no explanation for his decision. This will set off a scramble for the Denton County-based district.

Source: dallasnews | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: Michael J. Fox and Family Attend Foundation's Gala for Parkinson's ResearchMichael J. Fox and his family were all smiles at his foundation's annual gala, 'A Funny Thing Happened On The Way to Cure Parkinson’s,' over the weekend. The star-studded fundraising event celebrated advancements in research for Parkinson’s disease.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

OAKTRİBNEWS: McClymonds Head Coach Michael Peters to Step Down After 2023 SeasonMcClymonds head coach Michael Peters has announced that he will step down after the 2023 season. Peters cited fatigue and the need to focus on his health as the reasons for his decision. He expressed gratitude towards his players and fans for their support.

Source: OakTribNews | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Matthew Perry Donates to Michael J. Fox FoundationMichael J. Fox expresses gratitude for Matthew Perry's generous donation to his foundation after Perry signs his record-breaking Friends contract. Fox describes the donation as a symbol of good faith in his efforts to find a cure for Parkinson's disease.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

FOXNEWS: House Republicans accuse Michael Cohen of perjury, call for investigationHouse Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik are accusing former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen of committing perjury and 'knowingly' making false statements while testifying before Congress in 2019. They have called for an investigation into the matter.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »