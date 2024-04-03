After 35 years of marriage to wife Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox opens up about the key to a successful relationship and how his wife has helped him face challenges. They make it up as they go along and value having a partner who truly knows them.

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Attend Charity Event in NashvilleMichael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, stepped out for a date night at the 'A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's' charity event in Nashville. The actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, continues to raise awareness and support for finding a cure.

