Michael J. Fox Open to Returning to Acting

Michael J. Fox says he is ready to return to acting, about four years after announcing that he didn't know if he would ever do so again. Fox, who has been struggling with Parkinson's Disease since 1991 -- a diagnosis he made public in 1998. The star previously cited memory issues -- leading to an inability to memorize lines -- as a reason for his retirement. He recently appeared in Still, a documentary about his life and his struggles with the disease, for Apple TV+.

Now, though, it seems he is at least open to the idea of returning to the screen if the circumstances are right. When Fox announced his diagnosis in 1998, he was heading up Spin City, the long-running sitcom from Scrubs and Ted Lasso showrunner Bill Lawrence. In 2001, he stepped away from that show, effectively replaced by Charlie Sheen. He has worked consistently since, but usually only in short-term or recurring guest parts, rather than major leading role

