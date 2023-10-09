Michael Harris II makes a leaping, GAME-WINNING grab and doubles up Bryce Harper at first to help Braves defeat Phillies

FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

Braves’ Michael Harris II compares Phillies’ Zack Wheeler to Jacob deGromWheeler and deGrom are former teammates with the Mets and close friends. 'They kind of have the same stuff,' Harris says.

Phillies vs. Braves: MLB National League Division Series Game 1Photos: The Phillies face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series Saturday at Truist Park.

Harper homers, Phillies shut down slugging Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of NLDSBryce Harper homered, Ranger Suárez and the Philadelphia bullpen stifled baseball’s most prolific offense, and the Phillies blanked the 104-win Atlanta Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of the NL Division Series.

MLB playoffs: Bryce Harper homers, Phillies shut down Braves in Game 1 of NLDSBryce Harper homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies blanked the Atlanta Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of the NLDS. Rangers, Astros also won their ALDS Game 1.

Phillies blank Braves in NLDS Game 1 stunnerThe best lineup in baseball history took the night off, as a committee of Phillies pitchers handed the Braves their first home shutout of the season.

Red October: Fans explode with excitment as Phillies take game 1 over Atlanta Braves in NLDSWatch parties for the Phillies taking on the Braves were filled with excited and happy fans as the team won game 1 of the NLDS.