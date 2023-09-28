Michael Gambon, Who Played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter,’ Dead at 82

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in several 'Harry Potter' films, has died.

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in several “Harry Potter” films, has died.

