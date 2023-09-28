Michael Gambon Remembered By Harry Potter Co-Stars, Hollywood, & Fans

'The Great Gambon - one of our finest.' Now, shortly after Michael Gambon's death at the age of 82, his Harry Potter co-stars, fans, and Hollywood at large took to social media to share touching tributes to the late legend.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Michael Gambon is being remembered by his Harry Potter co-stars, fans, and Hollywood following his death. The Irish-English actor is best known for his role as the Hogwarts Headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, in six installments of the Harry Potter film series starting with the Prisoner of Azkaban, a role which he took over from Richard Harris after he passed away. Though Gambon is best known as Dumbledore, he made innumerable contributions to the stage and screen over his legendary career which spanned six decades and saw him knighted in 1998.

Now, shortly after Michael Gambon's death at the age of 82, his Harry Potter co-stars, fans, and Hollywood at large took to social media to share touching tributes to the late legend. Jason Isaacs and James Phelps are among his Harry Potter co-stars who shared condolences, among other Hollywood actors like Jared Harris, son of Richard Harris. Harry Potter fans remembered Gambon by sharing their favorite Dumbledore quotes. See some of the tributes below:

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling wrote, "I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy. My deepest condolences go to Michael's family and everyone who loved him."

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter, says he "learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective - complex, vulnerable and utterly human" and "the greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me."

Jared Harris, an Emmy-nominated actor for Mad Men and Chernobyl, says "I saw him on stage several times, and he lives unforgettably in my memory. He took over Dumbledore from my father, which was fitting as he over took Brando as my father’s favourite actor."

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley and was also an assistant director on Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, says "Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend." Phelps also shared "a little memory of Michael."

Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant called him "THE GREAT GAMBON" and shared a photo of him.

Actor Michael Warburton (The Strays and Coronation Street) also called him "The Great Gambon" and shared a scene with him from Layer Cake.

Actor Peter Egan (Downton Abbey) says, "Deeply sad to see this. One of the funniest men on the planet and a great actor. I’ll miss him."

The Doctor Who Twitter account also paid tribute, writing "We're sad to report the passing of Sir Michael Gambon, who appeared in 'A Christmas Carol' in 2010."

Jordan King writes, "Crushed to just be reading about the passing of Michael Gambon. A tremendous actor, and one of the men whose work on screen shepherded me through my childhood. Also a feature in one of my all-time favourite behind the scenes clips, which I’ll add here! Rest easy."

Spencer Morgan shared a video of Dumbledore's death scene accompanied by the character's quote, "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light."

Daily Harry Potter also shared a Dumbledore quote, "This isn't goodbye, after all."

Potterhead Posts writes, "Raising our wands for Michael Gambon."

Michael Gambon's Legacy Explained Though Gambon passed away with 172 screen credits to his name, he will always be remembered for his affectionate portrayal of Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter. The veteran actor masterfully imbued the beloved wizard with a compelling blend of wisdom, gravitas, and emotional depth, making him one of the most integral and unforgettable parts of the film series and its legacy. As one of the elders of the Harry Potter cast, Gambon also acted as a father figure to the younger stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, leaving an indelible imprint on these actors.

Though it's what he'll be best remembered for, Gambon's legacy does extend far beyond Harry Potter. Outside the Wizarding World, some of his notable films include The Cook, The Wings of the Dove, The Insider, Gosford Park, Amazing Grace, The King's Speech, and Quartet. As mentioned by Isaacs, one of Gambon's best performances came in the TV series, The Singing Detective, for which he won a BAFTA award. With this wide range of roles, Michael Gambon leaves behind a huge legacy that enriched the world of acting and brought joy to audiences.