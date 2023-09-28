Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who played Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter movies, has died. NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 03: Michael Gambon visits the Apple Store Soho on April 3, 2011 in New York City.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)1 minActor Michael Gambon, who played Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter movies, has died, his publicist told The Washington Post. He was 82.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter films, has diedHe was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' films, dies at 82The star of stage and screen “died peacefully in hospital,” following a bout of pneumonia, his family said in a statement.

Michael Gambon, actor who played Prof. Dumbledore in 6 'Harry Potter' movies, dies at age 82Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in five of seven “Harry Potter” films, has died.

Michael Gambon, actor who played Prof. Dumbledore in 6 'Harry Potter' movies, dies at age 82The veteran actor died following “a bout of pneumonia,” according to his publicist.

Michael Gambon, actor who played Prof. Dumbledore in 6 'Harry Potter' movies, dies at age 82Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in five of seven “Harry Potter” films, has died.

Michael Gambon, actor who played Prof. Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at age 82Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter films, has died at age 82, his publicist says.

|September 28, 2023 at 8:16 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 03: Michael Gambon visits the Apple Store Soho on April 3, 2011 in New York City. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)1 minActor Michael Gambon, who played Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter movies, has died, his publicist told The Washington Post. He was 82.

The veteran actor, born in Dublin, died following “a bout of pneumonia," according to a statement from his family shared by his publicist.