Michael Douglas Discovers Surprising Family Connection on 'Finding Your Roots'

During a recent episode of the PBS show ' Finding Your Roots ,' actor Michael Douglas discovered that he is related to Scarlett Johansson . The show used genetics to compare Douglas' DNA with other guests and found the surprising connection.

Douglas was astonished by the revelation and exclaimed, 'That's amazing. This is so cool!'

Michael Douglas Scarlett Johansson Finding Your Roots Family Connection Genetics

