Michael Douglas Discovers He's Related to Scarlett Johansson on 'Finding Your Roots'

Actor Michael Douglas discovers he is related to Scarlett Johansson on the PBS show ' Finding Your Roots '. Both actors share DNA on four different chromosomes, connecting them to Jewish communities in Eastern Europe .

This revelation comes as a surprise to Douglas, who expresses his excitement and plans to meet Johansson. The episode aired on Tuesday and is known for revealing the genealogy of celebrities.

