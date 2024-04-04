Michael Douglas Discovers He's Related to Scarlett Johansson on 'Finding Your Roots'

It seems talent runs in the family for Michael Douglas . During a recent episode of the PBS show ' Finding Your Roots ,' which examines celebrities' ancestral backgrounds, Douglas learned, much to his astonishment, that he's related to another famous actor. After the program produced all that it could via 'paper trail,' it turned to genetics and compared Douglas' DNA with other guests who had previously appeared on the show.
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES FEARED SHE GAVE HUSBAND MICHAEL DOUGLAS 'A HEART ATTACK' AFTER SURPRISING HIM Host and educator Henry Louis Gates Jr. had Douglas flip a page of a book to reveal the identity of his relative. He was astounded to find a photograph of Scarlett Johansson. 'Ahh! Are you kidding?' the 79-year-old exclaimed. 'That's amazing. Alright, this is cool. This is so cool.' LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS According to the DNA analysis, Douglas and Johansson share four identical strands of chromosomes, making them distant cousin
Michael Douglas Scarlett Johansson Finding Your Roots DNA Analysis Distant Cousins
