Michael Douglas and Scarlett Johansson Are Related by Blood

Michael Douglas and Scarlett Johansson are revealed to be related by blood, sharing identical branches of DNA on four different chromosomes. The shared branches appear on Johansson's maternal line and stretch back to Eastern European Jewish communities.

This surprising news was delivered by host Henry Louis Gates during an interview with Douglas.

