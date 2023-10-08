Michael Chiarello, celebrity chef and former Food Network star, dies at 61

He was 61. Chiarello died Saturday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif., where he was being treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, his company Gruppo Chiarello announced in a statement. “We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael.

Chiarello served as a judge on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef Masters.” In 2011, he participated in Food Network’s “Next Iron Chef” competition. Chiarello was born on Jan. 26, 1962, in Red Bluff, Calif. He opened his first restaurant, Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley in 1987, and later opened such restaurants as Bottega, Ottimo and Coqueta.

