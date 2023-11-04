Michael Bublé Discusses 'Memories for Life: Reversing Alzheimer's' Documentary

Michael Bublé discusses his experience with family members who have Alzheimer's and his involvement in the documentary 'Memories for Life: Reversing Alzheimer's'. The documentary explores a novel therapeutic protocol developed by neurologist Dr. Dale Bredesen, which aims to reverse cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients. Bublé narrates the film, which features the stories of individuals who have regained their memories through personalized protocols.

