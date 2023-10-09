Micah Parsons warns George Kittle to ‘laugh now, cry later’ after ‘F–k Dallas’ shirt

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons noticed the “F–k Dallas” shirt that San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wore on Sunday, and he addressed it on his podcast “The Edge” on Monday.“George Kittle had three touchdowns on us and he posted this thing to IG,” Parsons said. “He said ‘F Dallas.’ I just feel like he’s making it way more personal than it had to be.

The message clearly didn’t sit well with Parsons, and he hinted that the Cowboys would respond if the two teams crossed paths again down the line. “We got something for that, just trust” Parsons continued. “If we see them again, just trust and we gonna put it just like that. I ain’t gonna put too much on it. You gonna make it personal, we can make it personal. That’s cool.

Sunday was the 49ers and Cowboys only scheduled meeting of the year, which would mean any retribution for the vulgar shirt would have to wait until a possible playoff meeting or the following season.The tight end — a four-time Pro Bowler — has 17 catches for 215 yards through the first five weeks of the season. headtopics.com

