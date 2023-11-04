Miami University Apologizes for Provocative Email Sent to Students

Miami University is apologizing after a staff member sent an "overly provocative" email to students promoting a safe sex program. The email, sent to students living in Emerson Hall, used language that some found inappropriate. However, others believe it was not a big deal. The university stated that the email did not reflect the educational intent of the program. Students mentioned that the community manager has organized other events to bring residents together.

