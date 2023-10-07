Miami suffers brutal loss in clock management disaster: 'just take a knee'

Haynes King threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Leary with two seconds remaining after Miami turned the ball over with the game all but won, and Georgia Tech stunned the 17th-ranked Hurricanes 23-20 on Saturday night.

The Yellow Jackets went 74 yards in 24 seconds, just after the Hurricanes had the option to kneel down, likely run out the clock, win the game and remain unbeaten. Instead, Don Chaney fumbled the ball away — Miami argued he was down, referees disagreed — and the Yellow Jackets pulled off a stunner.Said Georgia Tech coach Brent Key: “We kind of thought they were taking a knee.

The Hurricanes (4-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) didn’t, and paid a huge price. King was incomplete under pressure on first down of the last drive, then connected with Malik Rutherford for a 30-yard gain. Rutherford was inbounds and the clock ran until King spiked the ball with 10 seconds left. headtopics.com

The scoreboard showed Georgia Tech had no time-outs remaining; the play-by-play of the game suggested the Yellow Jackets still may have had one.King — maybe channeling his inner Doug Flutie from another deep throw that stunned Miami in 1984 — rolled right, waited and Leary got well behind two Miami defenders.

The throw hit Leary in stride, he slid into the end zone as a few items of debris rained down from the stands.Christian Leary (No. 6) catches the game-winning touchdown in the final second to give Georgia Tech an improbable 23-20 win over Miami.The Hurricanes had a six-lateral try on the final play of the game, but got stopped near midfield. headtopics.com

Tyler Van Dyke threw for 288 yards, but was intercepted three times for Miami. Xavier Restrepo caught 12 passes for 144 yards for the Hurricanes, who got a rushing score from Henry Parrish.

