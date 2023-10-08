Miami’s massive coaching blunder leads to heartbreaking loss to Georgia Tech

The wild ending of the Miami Hurricanes-Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game on Saturday night came because of perhaps one of the worst coaching decisions in college football history. The Hurricanes had the game all but over with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter and a 20-17 lead.

He threw a pass complete to Malik Rutherford for 30 yards to get into Miami territory. Then, he found Christian Leary for a 44-yard touchdown, flipping the score to 23-20, with one second left to play. Miami, and everyone watching the game, was stunned. 'I'm going to say it.

No. 17 Miami's inexplicable clock management leads to stunning loss to Georgia TechGeorgia Tech scored with one second left to stun No. 17 Miami 24-20 on Saturday night after inexplicable clock management by the Hurricanes.

Georgia Tech stuns No. 17 Miami 23-20, on TD with 2 seconds remainingHaynes King threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Leary with two seconds remaining after Miami turned the ball over with the game all but won, and Georgia Tech stunned the 17th-ranked Hurricanes 23-20 on Saturday night. Georgia Tech got the ball back with 26 seconds remaining after referees ruled that Miami running back Don Chaney fumbled the ball at the Yellow Jackets’ 26-yard line after the Hurricanes decided not to take a knee on that play to essentially run out the clock. And Georgia T

