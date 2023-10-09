Miami's Mario Cristobal takes full blame for decision to not run out clock

coach Mario Cristobal reiterated Monday that he takes full responsibility for the Hurricanes not taking a knee in the final seconds of their loss to, even as offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson revealed that he actually called the play in which the ball was fumbled away.and could have been in victory formation — taking a knee to essentially end the game — when a running play was called.

"What we did at the end was the wrong decision," Dawson said."I called it. It is what it is. I wished we would have done something different, but we didn’t. Got to live with it. … I’m not going to sit here and go through the process with you guys. What’s said on the headsets is between us, and ultimately, I called the play. And I can live with it. It was the wrong thing to do.

Cristobal said immediately after the game that he should have stepped in and called for a kneel-down and did not blame anyone else Monday — saying he takes"complete ownership." Miami fell eight spots to No. 25 in the AP Top 25 after the loss, and Cristobal was asked how the team would recover in time to prepare for a trip to play headtopics.com

"You do it with honesty and transparency, go and fix all the things we can do better and realize the opportunity in front of us," Cristobal said."Football is very much like life.

Miami has asked the ACC for an explanation about why Chaney was not ruled down, and why the play wasn’t overturned on review. Cristobal said the league has not given Miami an answer yet. Commentators and those on social media have, predictably, not been kind to Miami in recent days for the blunder of not kneeling down — and for how Georgia Tech receiverCristobal said players have responded the right way, which is all he can ask. headtopics.com

