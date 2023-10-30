Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Line Movement

Opening odds are from a reputable international sportsbook with the highest limits.If you choose to make use of any information on this website including online sports betting services from any websites that may be featured on this website, we strongly recommend that you carefully check your local laws before doing so. It is your sole responsibility to understand your local laws and observe them strictly.

Covers does not provide any advice or guidance as to the legality of online sports betting or other online gambling activities within your jurisdiction and you are responsible for complying with laws that are applicable to you in your relevant locality. Covers disclaims all liability associated with your use of this website and use of any information contained on it.

United States Headlines Read more: Covers »

Bucks rookie coach Adrian Griffin faces his son as Milwaukee hosts AJ Griffin and the HawksWhen Adrian Griffin tried to lead his Milwaukee Bucks to a second straight victory to start the season, he knew he would have an eye on one opposing player in particular. Griffin’s son, AJ, is a second-year guard on the Atlanta Hawks who is averaging 4.0 points through the team’s first two games. Read more ⮕

Tyrese Maxey Applauds Kelly Oubre’s Performance vs. BucksSixers rising star praises new addition after strong performance Read more ⮕

ESPN faces backlash for misleading social media interview video of Bucks star Damian LillardShortly after Damian Lillard's Bucks debut, SportsCenter social media accounts posted video of him wearing a Milwaukee jersey and speaking into an ESPN microphone. Read more ⮕

Middleton won't play Sunday against Hawks as Bucks monitor his workload in return from knee surgeryKhris Middleton won’t play Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks as the Milwaukee Bucks monitor his workload in the three-time All-Star forward’s return from offseason knee surgery. Sunday marks the first of two consecutive nights in which the Bucks are playing. Read more ⮕

Flavor Flav Sings the National Anthem at Hawks-Bucks Game: WatchThe Milwaukee Bucks tapped Flavor Flav to perform the national anthem ahead of the team’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo still 'learning' as Hawks crush BucksDamian Lillard said he's still learning how to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks after Milwaukee suffered a blowout loss Sunday in which Lillard struggled. Read more ⮕