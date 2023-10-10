Mia Khalifa Is Getting Canceled

Mia Khalifa has lost contracts over social media posts in which she supported Palestinian 'freedom fighters,' amid the most recent outbreak of violence between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

'No words can explain your ignorance. We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it's too late for you.

OnlyFans Star Mia Khalifa Celebrates Hamas Attack on IsraelSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa celebrates Israel attacks, urges Hamas to film 'horizontal'Mia Khalifa celebrates Hamas attack on Israel, posts video to Instagram stories

Mia Khalifa Shares Pro-Hamas Thoughts Amid Israel Attacks, Catches Flak OnlineFormer porn star-turned-influencer Mia Khalifa is catching heat online after voicing support for the people of Palestine on the heels of the deadly Hamas attacks that sparked the intensifying war with Israel.

