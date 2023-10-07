MGM didn’t pay up after hackers broke into its system and stole customer data

The Wall Street Journal wrote on Thursday that MGM Resorts International didn’t pay the ransomware attackers who broke into its systems last month, forcing the company to shut down systems at several of its hotels and casinos.

” On the bright side, MGM said in its release that it “does not believe” the data thieves stole customers’ passwords, bank account numbers, or card details. It’s the small victories. MGM says it’s notifying customers via email and will give free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to those affected.

Read more:

verge »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

MGM Resorts Refused to Pay Ransom in Cyberattack on CasinosMGM Resorts is continuing to work to resolve issues resulting from a cyberattack that has affected its hotel and casino operations. WSJ columnist Dawn Gilbertson reports from the Las Vegas Strip. Photo composite: Adam Adada

MGM sees $100 million cost from recent cybersecurity attackCybersecurity insurance likely to cover expenses, MGM says

MGM expects cybersecurity issue to negatively impact third-quarter earningsMGM Resorts International (MGM.N) said on Thursday operational disruptions due to a cybersecurity issue in September are expected to have a negative impact on its third-quarter results.

Cyberattack cost MGM Resorts about $100 million, Las Vegas company saysKevin Collier is a reporter covering cybersecurity, privacy and technology policy for NBC News.

MGM Resorts acknowledges hackers also stole data in attack that disrupted operationsChristopher Hutton is a technology reporter for the Washington Examiner covering Big Tech companies like Facebook and X as well as the regulatory efforts by Washington to rein in the tech companies. He previously wrote for a number of other outlets, including Daily Dot, Pando Daily, Religion Unplugged, and other outlets. He graduated from Ball State University in 2020 with a master's in sociology. You can find him on X at chris_journo.

Cyberattack at MGM Resorts expected to cost casino giant $100 millionThe cybersecurity attack at MGM Resorts last month is expected to cost the casino giant more than $100 million, the Las Vegas-based company says