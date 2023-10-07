Mga Kuwento, Ep. 1: How Filipino migration shaped Juneau – and my family

Fely Elizarde (second from left), grandmother of Mga Kuwento host Tasha Elizarde, dances at a Christmas party hosted by Filipino Community, Inc. in Juneau with other elders, date unknown.
Tasha Elizarde grew up listening to her mom greet friends in Tagalog, practicing Tinikling at community gatherings and walking the streets downtown, where she’d find food stands serving lumpia and adobo.
Although it might sound like it, she didn't grow up in the Philippines. Her hometown is almost 6,000 miles away, in a place called Juneau, Alaska.A century before Elizarde was born, Juneau started growing into a thriving metropolis for migrants coming from all over the Philippine islands. Today, she's just one of thousands of Filipinos living here.
Mga Kuwento Host and Executive Producer Tasha Elizarde guides us through the journey her family and so many other have taken to find financial security and a place to call home. Lope Elizarde, father of Mga Kuwento host Tasha Elizarde, dances with his mother Fely Elizarde inside his childhood home in the Phillipines, date unknown. Elizardes still own this house, where many of them lived when the family first migrated to Juneau, Alaska.