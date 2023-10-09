Mexico Slammed by Tropical Storm Max as Lidia Expected to Hit Tuesday

As Tropical Storm Max pummels Mexico on Monday, another storm in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Lidia, is expected to wallop the country as a hurricane the following day, forecasters warn.Tropical Storm Max made landfall Monday afternoon along the southern Mexico coast roughly 40 miles from the popular resort city of Zihuatanejo.

'While the country will still be dealing with the lingering effects of Max, Tropical Storm Lidia is forecast to make landfall in West-Central Mexico as a hurricane on Tuesday evening, Brown said.Lidia is expected to have 'hurricane-force' winds reaching 100 mph as the storm slams the coast north of the resort town of Puerto Vallarta, hundreds of miles away from where Max made landfall.

Mexico is bracing for a one-two punch from Tropical Storms Lidia and MaxMexico is bracing for a one-two punch from Tropical Storms Lidia and Max, which are expected to make landfall Monday and Tuesday in different parts of the country. Max strengthened to tropical storm status and was expected to hit land just east of the resort town of Zihuatanejo with winds of about 60 mph. Lidia was gaining strength farther north off Mexico's western Pacific coast, and was expected to make landfall Tuesday as a hurricane on a sparsely populated stretch of coast north of the resor