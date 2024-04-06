Mexico severs diplomatic ties with Ecuador after embassy raid

The Mexican president has quickly moved to sever diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police broke into the Mexican Embassy to arrest a former Ecuador ian vice president who had sought political asylum there after being indicted on corruption charges . In an extraordinarily unusual move, Ecuador ian police forced their way into the embassy in the capital, Quito, to arrest Jorge Glas, who had been residing there since December.

Police broke through the external doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in the Ecuadorian capital and entered the main patio to get Glas. On Saturday, he was taken from the attorney general's office to a detention facility in an armored vehicle followed by a convoy of military and police vehicles. The raid prompted Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to announce the break of diplomatic relations with Ecuador on Friday evening. Glas has been convicted on bribery and corruption charges

