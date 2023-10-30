Mexico sends more aid to Acapulco as Hurricane Otis death toll rises

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Mexico’s government on Sunday intensified efforts to get the stricken coastal city of Acapulco back on its feet as the toll of dead and missing from a record-breaking hurricane that ravaged the iconic beach resort continued to rise. Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco as a Category 5 storm on Wednesday, wrecking homes, hotels and businesses with 165 mph (266 kph) winds which downed power lines and communications, leaving the city of nearly 900,000 inhabitants incommunicado.

“I was cleaned out, left with nothing,” said Blanca Estela Morales, a wheelchair-bound 52-year-old staying in a government-run shelter after her home was flooded. “This is really hard for me — we sleep on the floor, we don’t have water to wash with.

