Mexico’s president mourns after 2 local candidates are killed shortly after starting their campaigns. Mexico’s president says he is mourning a mayoral candidate killed the day before, just hours after she requested protection and started campaigning. Deputy chief of Thailand’s national police surrenders for arrest on money laundering charge.

A deputy chief of Thailand’s national police force involved in many high-profile cases has turned himself in to fellow officers after a court issued a warrant for his arrest on money laundering charges. Police release name of man accused of ramming vehicle into front gate of FBI Atlanta office. Police in Georgia have released the name of the man who they say rammed an SUV into the front gate at the FBI’s Atlanta office. Wisconsin Gov

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mexico's president mourns after 2 local candidates are killed shortly after starting their campaignsMexico’s president says he is mourning a mayoral candidate killed the day before, just hours after she requested protection and started campaigning. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday the killing of one of his own party’s candidates “hurts a lot,” but he did not announce any increase in security for politicians.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

UT Health San Antonio mourns the loss of its longtime presidentHe died of complications after a procedure for a rare form of blood cancer at age 77.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

UAW President touts President Biden’ union engagement as motive to have his backThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Kamala Harris to visit an abortion clinic, a first for a president or vice presidentYamiche Alcindor is an NBC News Washington correspondent.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Harris will visit an abortion clinic, a first for any president or vice presidentVice President Harris is planning to tour a Minnesota abortion clinic during a trip to the Twin Cities on Thursday. It's believed to be a first for a vice president or president.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Harris will visit an abortion clinic, a first for any president or vice presidentVice President Harris is planning to tour a Minnesota abortion clinic during a trip to the Twin Cities on Thursday. It's believed to be a first for a vice president or president.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »