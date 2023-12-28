Mexico Clears Migrant Encampment as U.S. Officials Seek Border Measures

Mexican officials began clearing a migrant encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande river as U.S. officials met with Mexico's president to address the surge of migrants reaching the U.S. southwestern border. The clearing effort, supported by bulldozers and workers with machetes, started on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday. Mexico's top priority is to reopen border crossings that were closed due to the migrant surge.





