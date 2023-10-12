Mexico City on short list for future NHL international game

Steve Mayer, chief content officer for the NHL, told ESPN's The Drop podcast this week that"Mexico City is on a short list because our teams are very interested in going there and exploring that market.

The NHL restarted its Global Series tours in 2017, playing preseason and regular-season games in traditional hockey markets like Sweden and Finland while venturing into more untested markets as well. Last month, theplayed two preseason games in Melbourne, Australia, which marked the first time the NHL held an event on that continent.

The Coyotes in particular have made a push, as a team that has marketed to Latino fans locally for years. "I keep telling , 'Guys, I don't think you understand. If you think there's a rabid fan base in Australia, any American sport event in Mexico is a massive deal for the country," said Xavier A. Gutierrez, the Coyotes team president."It'd be awesome to literally play a hockey game in Mexico and just see what happens," he said in 2021. headtopics.com

As with any NHL games played internationally, venue logistics are a primary concern. The games in Australia, for example, were staged inside Rod Laver Arena, which is primarily used for tennis matches.

There has been speculation that the League might go large with a game held inside Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, which seats 105,000 fans. But Mayer said the league is also looking at indoor game options. headtopics.com

"Mexico City, because of climate, might be a little more difficult to go an outdoor game. But those things are challenges for us that we love to take on," he said.are playing a regular-season game at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City in November, an arena that seats over 20,000 fans.

Read more:

espn »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Montgomery City Council votes to only fly national, state, city flags at City HallThe Montgomery City Council reached a settlement in an ongoing debate over whether or not certain movements or groups could fly special flags in front of City Hall.

Montgomery City Council votes to only fly national, state, city flags at City HallThe Montgomery City Council reached a settlement over whether or not certain movements or groups could fly special flags in front of City Hall.

NHL star Connor McDavid criticizes NHL banning pride-themed stick tape, Bruins captain sees ‘both sides’Defending Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid told reporters on Tuesday that he wants to see 'specialty' jerseys and pride tape back in the league.

Slocomb Mayor say city passed largest budget in city historyMayor Rob Hinson says this budget is the biggest budget in city history.

Dallas' Old City Park city landmark designation causes clashBreaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.

Dallas City Council appoints Tammy Palomino as permanent city attorneyBreaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.