Mexico church roof collapses during Mass, injuring and trapping dozens of parishioners: reports

Mother shields son's face as bear devours food on picnic table in MexicoA Mexican mother shielded her son after a bear crashed his birthday party at Chipinque Park in Monterrey on Monday. (Credit: @angelachaapa/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)The church is located in northern Mexico, and the roof collapsed during a Mass.while communion was taking place at the Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, next to the port city of Tampico.
A Mexican mother shielded her son after a bear crashed his birthday party at Chipinque Park in Monterrey on Monday. (Credit: @angelachaapa/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)The church is located in northern Mexico, and the roof collapsed during a Mass.while communion was taking place at the Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, next to the port city of Tampico.
MEXICAN MOTHER SHIELDS SON FROM BEAR CRASHING BIRTHDAY PARTY, DEVOURING TACOS ON PICNIC TABLE The Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, Mexico, before its roof collapsed with people inside during a mass on Sunday.DOZENS BODIES FOUND NEAR MONTERREY, MEXICO, WITH SOME BODY PARTS SCATTERED IN PIECES
Police said about 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse and that about 30 were still inside. It was not known whether there were any casualties. "At this time, the necessary work is being performed to extract the people who are still under the ruble," Alvarez said in a taped message.
Mother shields son's face as bear devours food on picnic table in Mexico
A Mexican mother shielded her son after a bear crashed his birthday party at Chipinque Park in Monterrey on Monday. (Credit: @angelachaapa/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)The church is located in northern Mexico, and the roof collapsed during a Mass.while communion was taking place at the Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, next to the port city of Tampico.
MEXICAN MOTHER SHIELDS SON FROM BEAR CRASHING BIRTHDAY PARTY, DEVOURING TACOS ON PICNIC TABLE
The Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, Mexico, before its roof collapsed with people inside during a mass on Sunday.DOZENS BODIES FOUND NEAR MONTERREY, MEXICO, WITH SOME BODY PARTS SCATTERED IN PIECES
Police said about 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse and that about 30 were still inside. It was not known whether there were any casualties.
"At this time, the necessary work is being performed to extract the people who are still under the ruble," Alvarez said in a taped message."Today we are living through a very difficult moment."The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.
Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox