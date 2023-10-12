Mexico blames Grupo Mexico for 2014 toxic spill, wants new cleanup plan

Environment Minister Maria Luisa Albores speaks during a press conference where she blamed mining firm Grupo Mexico for the 2014 toxic spill in a river, saying it was not an accident but a cause of negligence, while urging the company to create a new plan to remediate the damage, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico...

"It was not an accident, it was negligence," Environment Minister Maria Luisa Albores said, adding that the government filed a complaint in August against the company, one of the world's largest copper producers.

Grupo Mexico failed to remediate the river's water and soil and did not provide the funds to carry out proper works for the environmental recovery of the area, according to Albores. The company needed to provide an initial 2 billion pesos ($111.86 million), of which it only provided half, she said. headtopics.com

The spill was first detected on the morning of Aug. 6, 2014 and pumped 40,000 cubic meters (over 10 million gallons) of toxic mining acid into the Bacanuchi river in Mexico's northern Sonora state, the federal attorney general's office for environmental protection (Profepa) said at the time.

Grupo Mexico did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the causes of the spill and the government complaint.

