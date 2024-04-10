Mexican Restaurant Temporarily Closes After Being Hit by Vehicle

El Sabrosito , a popular Mexican restaurant near Judson High School , has temporarily closed after being hit by a vehicle. The owners apologized for the closure and stated that they are working to restore the building to its operational state.

Located in San Antonio's Converse suburb, El Sabrosito is known for its lengua guisada tacos and is frequented by both residents and students. The extent of the damage caused by the accident is unknown at this time.

