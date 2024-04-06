Mexican Reliever's Walks Cost Mariners in Loss to Brewers

Mexican reliever Andrés Muñoz gave up four walks in the ninth inning on Friday, resulting in the winning run for the Milwaukee Brewers in a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners . After the Mariners scored a couple of runs in the top of the inning to tie the game, Muñoz (0-1) opened the bottom half by walking Sal Frelick, Jake Bauers, and Brice Turang to load the bases.

After Venezuelan Jackson Chourio struck out looking, his compatriot William Contreras walked on a 3-1 count thanks to a pitch that was deemed just outside the corner to allow Frelick to score. Mexican Luis Urías, a former Brewers infielder, contributed to the tying rally in his first game against his former team. Dylan Moore and Samad Taylor opened the ninth with consecutive singles off Abner Uribe (1-0)

Mexican Reliever Walks Mariners Brewers Victory

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay again ready for big outs as a high-leverage relieverAdbert Alzolay is expected to again play a key role in the Chicago Cubs bullpen after posting a 2.67 ERA and 22 saves in over 64 innings in 58 games.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Mariners sign reliever Ryne Stanek to one-year dealThe Mariners signed reliever Ryne Stanek to a one-year contract Sunday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Companies pitch chewing gum as a stress reliever and concentration aid to revive stale US salesGum makers are trying to figure out what will make Americans start chewing again. Generational habits, health concerns and the coronavirus pandemic have gnawed away at gum sales. Some manufacturers are leaving the U.S. market altogether.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Report: Padres acquire White Sox ace Dylan Cease for 3 prospects, reliever Steven WilsonTrade for 2022 AL Cy Young runner-up should strengthen Padres' rotation in 2024 and beyond; team parts with 4 players

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Texas Rangers reliever Josh Sborz returns to mound after knee sorenessSborz, a key piece of the Rangers’ bullpen during their 2023 postseason run, has just three innings of work this spring.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Yankees Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga Placed on 60-Day IL with Right Flexor StrainNew York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga has been placed on the 60-day injured list due to a right flexor strain. This is a setback for Loaisiga, who has had previous injury issues, including elbow and shoulder inflammation. The Yankees have called up Dennis Santana to replace him.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »