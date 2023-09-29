Mexican president criticizes US aid to Ukraine and sanctions on Latin American nations in high-level meeting

During the start of a high-level U.S.-Mexico meeting in Washington, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine and economic sanctions. on Venezuela, Cuba and other nations as the first of two high-level U.S.-Mexico meetings got underway in Washington. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a broad criticism of U.S. foreign policy, saying U.S.

economic sanctions were forcing people to emigrate from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

The harsh comments came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina and Trade Representative Katherine Tai were meeting their. Friday's talks will focus on commerce and trade issues but Blinken will lead a U.S. delegation to Mexico next week with Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that will focus on border security and migration.

The State Department said in a statement that Blinken would be meeting López Obrador during the Oct. 4-5 trip. MEXICAN MOTHER SHIELDS SON FROM BEAR CRASHING BIRTHDAY PARTY, DEVOURING TACOS ON PICNIC TABLE headtopics.com

Experts say economic mismanagement and political repression are largely to blame for the tide of migrants leaving Venezuela and Cuba.

Read more:

FoxNews »

An American dream business sells authentic Latin American foods: Hispanic Heritage MonthRolando Pozos, President and CEO Amapola Market, is from Monterrey Mexico and loves having a family operated business with several Los Angeles market locations.

New resource center at GSU ‘solidifies the presence of Latin American students’Latinx Resource Center will open in October at Governors State University in University Park in an effort to make it a little easier for school’s growing Hispanic population to feel at home.

Thousands of women march in Latin American cities calling for abortion rightsThe streets of cities across Latin American were bathed in green as tens of thousands of women marched to commemorate International Safe Abortion Day

Thousands of women march in Latin American cities calling for abortion rightsThe streets of cities across Latin American were bathed in green as tens of thousands of women marched to commemorate International Safe Abortion Day.

Thousands of women march in Latin American cities calling for abortion rightsThe streets of cities across Latin America were bathed in green as tens of thousands of women marched to commemorate International Safe Abortion Day.

American Influence Is Needed in Latin America Now Like Never BeforeWe have a duty both to our national security and the people of Latin America to show up in the region and bring solutions, not just lectures.