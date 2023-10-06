Mexican president casts doubt on Biden border wall change: 'Pure publicity'

President Joe Biden’s decision to proceed with construction of a wall on the southern United States border is “pure publicity,” according to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"It's pure publicity,” the Mexican leader said Friday, one day after a visit from a delegation of U.S. Cabinet officials."They don't want to . That's what they told us.

“The border wall — the money was appropriated for the border wall,” Biden told reporters on Thursday. “I tried to get to reappropriate it, to redirect that money. They didn’t. They wouldn’t. And in the meantime, there’s nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated. I can’t stop that. headtopics.com

The wall construction is being restarted amid a surge in border crossings, driven in part by Venezuelans drawn by “a mixture of good news and half-baked rumors,” as El Pais put it, pertaining to a limited availability of work permits for Venezuelans, against the backdrop of temporary protected status for people who can show that they face threats from Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

“People get through every day,” Alejandro Cardenas, who graduated from the University of Caracas with a degree in architecture, told the Madrid-based media outlet. “Today, I am going in with God’s blessing. headtopics.com

Cardenas aimed to follow in his cousin’s footsteps at a location where the Rio Grande “is just a stream 13 feet across from bank to bank,” the paper added. Department of Homeland Security officials, meanwhile, put out a call for new construction in Starr County, Texas.

“As of early August 2023, Border Patrol had encountered over 245,000 such entrants attempting to enter the United States between ports of entry in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Fiscal Year 2023,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Majorkas’s office said in a notification published Thursday in the Federal Registry. headtopics.com

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Joe Biden nominates former Hunter Biden law firm colleague as special counselPresident Biden on Tuesday nominated Hampton Dellinger, who previously worked with Hunter Biden at a law firm, for a top position in the U.S. office of Special Counsel.

Trump reacts to Biden’s border flip, Biden nominates former Hunter colleague and more top headlinesGet all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox.

Joe Biden Intends to Nominate\u00a0Hunter Biden’s Former Law Colleague to White House Special CounselSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Donald Trump Jr.: ‘Breaking Biden’ Reveals ‘a Lot More’ Than What’s Known About Joe BidenSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

What do tickets cost to see Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks in Baltimore?Two icons…for the price of one.

Joel Embiid: Why the NBA’s MVP Chose to Be an American in ParisPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has chosen to play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games, turning down opportunities with Cameroon and France