Mexican Peso struggles to gain traction despite risk-on impulse, mixed US data

SD/MXN pair to a new six-month high at around 18.21. A weaker-than-expected employment report in the United States (US) and improvement in market sentiment sponsored a drop in the USD/MXN, which is hovering a few pips below weekly highs at the time of writing.
On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised Mexico’s economic forecasts due to robust consumption, services, and automotive production. Despite all those reviews, a jump in US bond yields sent the Mexican Peso tanking as the USD/MXN pair rallied past the 18.00 mark.was mixed. The ISM Services PMI slowed down but remained in expansionary territory.
The IMF increased Mexico's growth projection in 2023 from 2.6% to 3.2% and from 1.5% foreseen in July to 2.1% for 2024.US ISM Services PMI came at 53.6, as foreseen by analysts, though moderately slowed down.Banxico’s September poll amongst economists reported that interest rates are expected to remain at 11.25% while inflation would dip to 4.66%.
The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) held rates at 11.25% and revised its inflation projections from 3.5% to 3.87% for 2024, above the central bank’s 3% target (plus or minus 1%). Banxico’s Government Board highlighted Mexico’s economic resilience and the strong labor market as the main drivers to keep inflation at the current interest rate level. headtopics.com
Mexico’s Unemployment Rate edged lower from 3.1% in July to 3.0% in August, according to the National Statistics Agency (INEGI).The Mexican Peso bias shifted to bearish on Tuesday after the USD/MXN pair surpassed the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.80, as well as buyers reclaimed the 18.00 figure to post a new cycle high.
