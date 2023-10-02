Mexican Peso retreats despite boost in business confidence, amid risk aversion

the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome PowellDaily Digest Market Movers: Mexican Peso rally loses steam as the USD/MXN climbs back above 17.50BBVA updated Mexico’s economic growth forecast, with the Gross Domestic Product rising by 3.2% from 2.4% in 2023 to 2.6% from 1.8% in 2024.

September’s first-half inflation in Mexico was 4.44%, down from 4.64% in August, according to INEGI. Moody’s rating agency warned the fiscal strategy of the Mexican government in 2024 must be credible after the June elections in defining the country’s stable outlook.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) is erasing last Friday’s gains, with the USD/MXN beginning to form a bullish-engulfing candle pattern after the pair bottomed at around 17.41. The emerging market currency could continue its depreciation if the exotic pair manages to break resistance at September’s 27 high at 17.81, immediately followed by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.82. Once those two areas are cleared, the USD/MXN next stop could be 18.00.

later in the day. Although there was a slight improvement in Mexico’s Business Confidence, the USD/MXN reclaimed the 17.50 area, posting gains of 0.70%.

Business Confidence in Mexico rose slightly to 53.8 in September from 53.7 in August, revealed the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica Geografia e Informatica (INEGI). The data showed optimism about investment prospects, Mexico’s future, and regarding the company's current financial situation. However, there’s some caution amongst economists as Mexico’s financial system stability committee said the economy could slow down due to a complex external scenario, although domestic demand is expected to underpin the economy.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Mexican Peso rally loses steam as the USD/MXN climbs back above 17.50

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) held rates at 11.25% and revised its inflation projections from 3.5% to 3.87% for 2024, above the central bank’s 3% target (plus or minus 1%).

Banxico’s Government Board highlighted Mexico’s economic resilience and the strong labor market as the main drivers to keep inflation at the current interest rate level.

BBVA updated Mexico’s economic growth forecast, with the Gross Domestic Product rising by 3.2% from 2.4% in 2023 to 2.6% from 1.8% in 2024.

Mexico posted an August MXN 38,944.3 million deficit.

Mexico’s Unemployment Rate edged lower from 3.1% in July to 3.0% in August, according to the National Statistics Agency (INEGI).

September’s first-half inflation in Mexico was 4.44%, down from 4.64% in August, according to INEGI.

Being an emerging market currency, the Mexican Peso weakens amid risk aversion.

The drop in Oil prices weighs on the Mexican currency, as its economy relies on crude exports.

Moody’s rating agency warned the fiscal strategy of the Mexican government in 2024 must be credible after the June elections in defining the country’s stable outlook.

In July, Moody’s lowered Mexico's rating to “Baa2” with a “stable” outlook but warned of fiscal pressures for the next government due to the 2024 economic budget.

Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso, could extends its losses past the 200-day SMA

The Mexican Peso (MXN) is erasing last Friday’s gains, with the USD/MXN beginning to form a bullish-engulfing candle pattern after the pair bottomed at around 17.41. The emerging market currency could continue its depreciation if the exotic pair manages to break resistance at September’s 27 high at 17.81, immediately followed by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.82. Once those two areas are cleared, the USD/MXN next stop could be 18.00.What key factors drive the Mexican Peso?

The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.

How do decisions of the Banxico impact the Mexican Peso?

The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.

How does economic data influence the value of the Mexican Peso?

Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.

How does broader risk sentiment impact the Mexican Peso?

