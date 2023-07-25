Mexican Peso Records Slight Losses Against US Dollar

Mexican Peso records slight losses against the US Dollar, influenced by US inflation data and the rise in US Treasury yields. Banxico maintains a less hawkish stance on interest rates, with potential rate cuts hinted for the next year, capping the Peso’s advancement. Banxico's Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath reiterated they could cut rates next year, though the stance would remain restrictive.

Mexican Peso (MXN) registers minimal losses against the US Dollar (USD) in early morning trading on Wednesday, following Tuesday's 1.51% gains, due to soft inflation data in the United States (US). Even though a risk-on impulse usually benefits risk-perceived currencies like the Peso, a jump in US Treasury bond yields capped the USD/MXN fall, which exchanges hands at 17.35, virtually unchanged on the day. At the latest Bank of Mexico (Banxico) monetary policy decision on November 9, the Government Board held rates unchanged and sounded less hawkish, saying that rates need to be at the current level for “some tim

