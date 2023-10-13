Mexican military helicopter crashes in the country's north killing 3 crew members

The Defense Department said the crash happened Thursday as the helicopter was flying to a base in the township of Canelas. The crash killed all three crew members aboard the Bell 412 chopper.

The area is in a drug-producing region known as the Golden Triangle, because the borders of three states meet there: Durango, Chihuahua and Sinaloa. Helicopters are often used by the Mexican armed forces in anti-drug and eradication efforts in the area, though it was unclear what the mission was of the aircraft involved in the Thursday crash.The Mexican armed forces have a history of helicopter crashes. In 2022, a helicopter crashed in the neighboring state of Sinaloa, killing 14 marines.

Mexico blames Grupo Mexico for 2014 toxic spill, wants new cleanup planA 2014 toxic spill in a Mexican river blamed on Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) was not an accident but a result of negligence, the country's environment minister said on Thursday, while urging the mining conglomerate to create a new plan to remediate the damage.

