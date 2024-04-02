Mexican Government Blames Contractor for Maya Train Derailment

The Mexican government blamed a contractor Tuesday for a loose railway fitting that caused a train car to derail on the president’s pet project, a tourist rail route known as the Maya Train. The derailment on March 25 proved embarrassing for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who views the $20 billion railway as one of his signature building projects. No one was injured in the mishap.

Critics have said the project, which runs in a loop around the Yucatan peninsula, is wasteful and has damaged the environment. But others have expressed concern about the haste with which it is being built. López Obrador wants to finish it before he leaves office Sept. 30. Illustrating the problem, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said that the rail switch involved in the accident is eventually designed to be operated automaticall

