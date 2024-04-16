Mexican Authorities Report Shift in Fentanyl Production and Distribution

Mexican authorities report a shift in the production and distribution of fentanyl as the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel is moving its operations closer to Texas .

In recent days, Mexico’s Navy and the Federal Commission for the Protection of Health Risks reported the seizure of more than 120 tons of various chemical precursors from Sinaloa Cartel companies. The seizures occurred in a series of enforcement actions in the Mexican states of Sinaloa and Nuevo Leon.

The Monterrey metropolitan area is one of Mexico’s busiest industrial hubs. It is home to hundreds of industrial parks and manufacturing areas that can easily hide the illegal large-scale production facilities needed to manufacture illicit drugs. Earlier this year, a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel linked to Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada began helping the Metros faction of the Gulf Cartel along with gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation and other smaller groups. As Breitbart Texas, the Metros faction has been waging a fierce turf war with the Escorpiones faction of the Gulf Cartel for over a year.

