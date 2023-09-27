Mexican army sends troops, helicopters, convoys in to towns cut off by drug cartels

Mexico's armed forces sent troops, vehicle convoys and soldiers into remote towns near the southern border with Guatemala, after drug cartels blocked roads and cut off electricity in some areas over the weekend. Four men, apparently members of the Jalisco cartel, were found dead over the weekend in a nearby town, according to an employee of the Chiapas state prosecutor’s office who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to be...

Four men, apparently members of the Jalisco cartel, were found dead over the weekend in a nearby town, according to an employee of the Chiapas state prosecutor’s office who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to be quoted by name.

The conflict threatened to spread over the border into Guatemala. Col. Alex Manolo Tuyuc of the Guatemalan Army said about 2,000 soldiers and 350 vehicles had been sent to areas on the Guatemalan side of the border, after reports of Mexican cartel gunmen entering Guatemala.

“We got reports of armed men in vehicles crossing from Mexico into Guatemala and threatening communities” on the Guatemalan said, Tuyuc said. In Chiapas, the local Roman Catholic Diocese said in a statement over the weekend that cartels were practicing forced recruitment among local residents, and had “taken over our territory,” blocking roads and causing shortages of basic goods. headtopics.

Read more:

AP »

Drug Cartel Turf Battles Cut off Towns in Southern Mexico State of Chiapas, near Guatemala BorderDrug cartel turf battles cut off a series of towns in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas, near the Guatemala border, Mexico's president acknowledged Monday.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the cartels have cut off electrical power in some towns, and...

New Mexico State QB Caught Urinating on Rival New Mexico U’s Logohttps://amp.tmz.com/2023/09/26/new-mexico-state-quarterback-diego-pavia-allegedly-caught-peeing-rival-university-new-mexico-logo-field/ I just had to post this here. Have no idea the reaction our fanbase would have if this happened against us.

New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia accused of urinating on rival New Mexico’s logoNew Mexico State starting quarterback Diego Pavia was caught by a local news outlet with his willie in his hand.

Mexican army sends troops, helicopters, convoys in to towns cut off by drug cartelsMexico's armed forces sent troops, vehicle convoys and soldiers into remote towns near the southern border with Guatemala, after drug cartels blocked roads and cut off electricity in some areas over the weekend

At least 6 people are killed and 12 are missing in a landslide in GuatemalaLandslides are a constant threat during Guatemala’s rainy season which extends to November.

At least 6 people are killed and 12 are missing in a landslide in GuatemalaLandslides are a constant threat during Guatemala’s rainy season which extends to November.

for control of the area, located in a rural, mountainous area north of the border city of Tapachula.

Four men, apparently members of the Jalisco cartel, were found dead over the weekend in a nearby town, according to an employee of the Chiapas state prosecutor’s office who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to be quoted by name.

The conflict threatened to spread over the border into Guatemala.

Col. Alex Manolo Tuyuc of the Guatemalan Army said about 2,000 soldiers and 350 vehicles had been sent to areas on the Guatemalan side of the border, after reports of Mexican cartel gunmen entering Guatemala.

“We got reports of armed men in vehicles crossing from Mexico into Guatemala and threatening communities” on the Guatemalan said, Tuyuc said.

In Chiapas, the local Roman Catholic Diocese said in a statement over the weekend that cartels were practicing forced recruitment among local residents, and had “taken over our territory,” blocking roads and causing shortages of basic goods.

López Obrador also appeared to lend credence Monday to the videos showing residents applauding about 20 pickup trucks full of armed Sinaloa cartel gunmen as they entered one Chiapas town. The president saidmight be forcing or bribing residents into acting as civilian supporters, known in Mexico as “social bases.”

“On the side of the highway there are people apparently welcoming them,” López Obrador said of the video, which shows uniformed men aboard the trucks brandishing rifles and machine guns mounted on turrets. Voices in the video can be heard shouting phrases like “Pure Sinaloa people!”

“These may be support bases, like those in some parts of the country, because they give them food packages, or out of fear, because they have threatened them,” the president said.

But López Obrador said the problem was a local, isolated issue that had been magnified and exploited by his political foes.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.